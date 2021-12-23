Firefighters help deliver baby boy in Pinellas family’s living room

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Firefighters came to the rescue of a woman after she went into labor at her family’s Pinellas County home.

The East Lake Fire Rescue got a call about a child birth in progress at the woman’s home around 7:35 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, the baby was already on his way out.

“The baby’s head was visible, so the firefighters immediately set up their obstetrical kit and were ready to deliver the baby in the family’s living room!” the agency said on Facebook. “The crews, consisting of LT Lane, DE Hittel and FP Hudak, did an amazing job with this call, keeping open communications and respecting the mother’s wishes throughout the delivery process.”

A healthy baby boy was born in the living room.

The firefighters let the boy’s father cut his umbilical cord, and gave the mother time to hold the baby before she was taken to an area hospital, according to the post.

They said the mother and baby were both doing great.