Firefighter hit by pickup truck while responding to crash in Palm Harbor, other driver dead

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — A firefighter responding to a crash in Palm Harbor was hit by a pick-up truck and rushed to the hospital with several injuries Wednesday morning, according to fire officials. The driver of the pick-up later died.

A spokesperson for Palm Harbor Fire Rescue says the original crash, involving a blue Chevy and a teal sedan, happened just after 3:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes of US-19 near Innisbrook Drive.

Palm Harbor Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash and, according to the spokesperson, a firefighter was hit “almost immediately after arriving” at the scene. The firefighter was outside of the fire truck at the time and was hit by a silver GMC Denali pick-up truck, according to fire officials.

The firefighter was trauma alerted and taken to Bayfront Hospital with “multiple injuries” and is now in critical but stable condition.

The driver of the pick-up truck was taken to AdventHealth North Pinellas and later died.

The northbound lanes of US-19 have been shut down near Innisbrook Lane and are expected to remain closed for several hours.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.