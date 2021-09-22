Firefighter hit by pickup truck while responding to crash in Palm Harbor, other driver dead

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — A firefighter responding to a crash in Palm Harbor was hit by a pick-up truck and rushed to the hospital with several injuries Wednesday morning, according to fire officials. The driver of the pick-up later died.

A spokesperson for Palm Harbor Fire Rescue says the original crash, involving a blue Chevy and a teal sedan, happened just after 3:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes of US-19 near Innisbrook Drive.

Palm Harbor Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash and, according to the spokesperson, a firefighter was hit “almost immediately after arriving” at the scene. The firefighter was outside of the fire truck at the time and was hit by a silver GMC Denali pick-up truck, according to fire officials.

The firefighter was trauma alerted and taken to Bayfront Hospital with “multiple injuries” and is now in critical but stable condition.

The driver of the pick-up truck was taken to AdventHealth North Pinellas and later died.

The northbound lanes of US-19 have been shut down near Innisbrook Lane and are expected to remain closed for several hours.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss