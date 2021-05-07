Fire that burned boat, part of dock in Clearwater ruled arson

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Police have launched an arson investigation after a fire burned a boat and part of a dock in Clearwater early Thursday morning.

Officers with the Clearwater Police Department and firefighters from Clearwater Fire Rescue responded to the fire behind the city’s recreation center on Clearwater Beach around 12:15 a.m. Thursday. Crews responding to the scene said a boat and part of the dock were involved.

Firefighters were able to put the flames out within about an hour, but police and fire crews remained at the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

Police said Friday morning the fire was ruled an arson. Clearwater police and fire and rescue are still investigating. Anyone with information to call (727) 562-4242.