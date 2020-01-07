Fire destroys $1M home in Oldsmar

OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) – Crews remain at the scene of an early morning fire that damaged a $1 million home in Oldsmar.

More than 30 firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the 10,000 square foot home, which was fully engulfed in flames.

Deputy Chief Jason Gennaro of the East Lake Tarpon Special Fire District said the fire broke in the garage and that the house was full of smoke, but everyone got out safely.

It’s unclear how many people were inside the home when it caught fire.

Gennaro said 90% of the home was destroyed, but no injuries were reported.

The home was valued at more than $1 million, officials said.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

