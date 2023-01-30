TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A house fire ended up damaging two homes in Clearwater early Monday morning, according to a city release.

The city of Clearwater said the firefighters responded to the fire at 4:16 a.m. on Jones Street, with a house being “fully engulfed in flames.”

The fire then spread to a vehicle at the side of the home before catching the house next door on fire.

The resident of the neighboring house managed to get out safely, but firefighters were not yet able to search the first house due to dangerous conditions.

(Credit: Clearwater Fire & Rescue)

As of this report, no injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is unknown.



