Fire crews investigating 3-alarm fire in Belleair

BELLEAIR, Fla. (WFLA) – Firefighters are on scene of a three-alarm fire at a Belleair apartment complex.
Pinellas firefighters say the fire took place 4 Belleview Boulevard.
At this time no information has provided on injuries or damage.
This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.
