PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Fire crews are currently battling a two-alarm fire in Largo.

According to the Largo Fire Department, the fire is taking place at 4801 Ulmerton Road in Largo.

According to a spokesperson with the fire department, there was never an actual fire at the location, but a smoldering white haze inside the building.

No one was injured, but one person was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story check back for updates.