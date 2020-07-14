Homes evacuated after large Clearwater fire

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – About a dozen homes were evacuated Monday night after a fire broke out at a storage facility in Clearwater.

The Clearwater Fire & Rescue was called to the facility on North Myrtle Avenue around 9 p.m. and said heavy flames were catching trees on fire and sending embers toward nearby homes.

Just arrived in the 1400 block of North Myrtle Ave where #Clearwater Fire Rescue crews are fighting a three-alarm fire. https://t.co/7JQyTrUI08 @WFLA pic.twitter.com/7WApFvYJsr — Justin Schecker (@WFLAJustin) July 14, 2020

The fire was quickly upgraded to a three-alarm, and crews from Safety Harbor, Dunedin, Largo and Palm Harbor responded.

Fire officials said 18 storage units were destroyed and multiple other units were damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.