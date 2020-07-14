Homes evacuated after large Clearwater fire

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – About a dozen homes were evacuated Monday night after a fire broke out at a storage facility in Clearwater.

The Clearwater Fire & Rescue was called to the facility on North Myrtle Avenue around 9 p.m. and said heavy flames were catching trees on fire and sending embers toward nearby homes.

The fire was quickly upgraded to a three-alarm, and crews from Safety Harbor, Dunedin, Largo and Palm Harbor responded.

Fire officials said 18 storage units were destroyed and multiple other units were damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss