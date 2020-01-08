Fire consumes Oldsmar mansion

OLDSMAR, Fla (WFLA) – Just before 10:30 p.m. smoke alarms went off at a home on Muirfield Way in Oldsmar.

Dr. Mehul Patel was home with his family and they all escaped without injury. Their huge home quickly erupted in fire.

“The house is a ten thousand square foot house. When our crews first got there, they found an extensive amount of fire already into the eaves, into the attic, so they were dealing with a large volume of fire,” said East Lake Fire Chief Tom Jamison.

Fire crews from Tarpon Springs, Palm Harbor, Safety Harbor and Clearwater were called in to help battle the blaze.

“We were on scene on this for nine hours, from the time the call came in until the call was cleared and actually getting the fire under control took nearly three hours,” said Chief Jaminson.

8 On Your Side has learned 90% of the home is totaled and they are estimating the fire has caused more than $1 million in damage.

The fire is currently under investigation with the State Fire Marshall.