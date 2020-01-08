Breaking News
Iran: Missiles fired at Iraqi air base housing US troops

Fire consumes Oldsmar mansion

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OLDSMAR, Fla (WFLA) – Just before 10:30 p.m. smoke alarms went off at a home on Muirfield Way in Oldsmar.

Dr. Mehul Patel was home with his family and they all escaped without injury. Their huge home quickly erupted in fire.

“The house is a ten thousand square foot house. When our crews first got there, they found an extensive amount of fire already into the eaves, into the attic, so they were dealing with a large volume of fire,” said East Lake Fire Chief Tom Jamison.

Fire crews from Tarpon Springs, Palm Harbor, Safety Harbor and Clearwater were called in to help battle the blaze.

“We were on scene on this for nine hours, from the time the call came in until the call was cleared and actually getting the fire under control took nearly three hours,” said Chief Jaminson.

8 On Your Side has learned 90% of the home is totaled and they are estimating the fire has caused more than $1 million in damage.

The fire is currently under investigation with the State Fire Marshall.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss