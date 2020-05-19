Breaking News
Fire consumes camper in Seminole

Pinellas County

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A camper parked in a Seminole driveway went up in flames early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out around midnight in the 12100 block of Park Boulevard. The 28-foot camper was unoccupied, and no injuries were reported.

Officials said the camper was a total loss, but the home was not damaged.

Further information was not immediately available.

