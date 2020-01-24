Breaking News
Fire breaks out at Dunedin bike shop

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – A fire broke out Thursday evening at an electric bike shop in downtown Dunedin.

The fire happened at Pedego Electric Bikes located on Scotland Street just before 8 P.M.

According to Dunedin Fire Rescue officials, the fire had been contained to just the bike shop and not the three apartments attached to the building.

The owner of Pedego Electric Bikes told 8 On Your Side the fire appears to have started in the back of the shop where they make repairs.

Thankfully no one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

