TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Firefighters didn’t have to travel far to get to a blaze in Seminole early Wednesday morning.

Officials said the fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. at a residence in the 9300 block of Rustic Pines Boulevard, which is across the street, about 300 feet from Pinellas Suncoast Fire Station 28, and caused heavy damage to the home.

Firefighters responded and were able to bring the fire under control.

Two people were in the home when the fire broke out, but were able to escape without injury. Two cats remain unaccounted for as of this writing.

The fire remains under investigation.