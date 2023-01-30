ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch is expected to announce his choice for the redevelopment of the Tropicana Field site Monday during the state of the city address.

Last year, the mayor narrowed down the proposals to four finalists. He said the goal is a plan that preserves history, includes affordable housing, and accommodates a state-of-the-art baseball stadium.

One of the proposals is from 50 Plus 1 Sports. The company has helped build arenas in Atlanta and Sacramento.

Another plan is from The Rays in partnership with the Hines Group. It includes nearly 1,500 affordable housing units.

Restoration Associates has two options under consideration: one includes a new stadium, and the other involves $600 million in renovations at the current Tropicana Field.

Another finalist is from Sugar Hill Community Partners, a company that’s responsible for several newly constructed stadiums including the New York Mets Citi Field.

A consulting firm hired by the city to review each proposal selected two front-runners. They said Sugar Hill and Hines & Rays best align with the city’s goals.

“We’re excited,” said Michael Harrison with Hines and the Tampa Bay Rays. “It’s been a challenging process, but we think it’s been a well thought out process.”

“Despite all the ups and downs on this process we couldn’t be prouder of the team that we have,” said David Carlock with Sugar Hill Community Partners.

“I see great elements in both the proposals and no matter which one is chosen, I hope that we can pull the best out of each one and bring it all together for a really great plan,” said Councilwoman Gina Driscoll who represents District 6.

According to Driscoll, after the mayor announces his selection, city staff will work with the developer to create an agreement. It would then go to the city council for a vote.

“It has been a long road to get to this point, and this is really just the next step,” she said. “I mean, after this, we will be working on negotiations with the chosen team and really moving forward with a vision for the future.”

Welch’s state of the city address is set for 11 a.m. Monday.