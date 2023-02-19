ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Sunday marks the final day of the Helly Hansen Sailing World Regatta Series in St. Petersburg.

Saturday, there was a small-craft advisory posted for Tampa Bay, so the full extent of the regatta’s 265-boat fleet set out for another race-packed day.

With eight races now completed for most of the classes, individual fleet leaders are beginning to emerge at the top of the standings.

Sunday is the final day of racing on the schedule.

Light winds are in the forecast, so there is plenty of opportunity for shuffling within the fleets.

“On Sunday, 3 o clock at the yacht club, we will do an awards ceremony, of those 15 winners, we will pull one of them and they will represent St. Petersburg in the championships in the British Virgin Islands,” Director Sarah Renz said.