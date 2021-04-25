Final day of Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is Sunday: How to watch, start times, more details

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The exciting conclusion of the Firestone Grand Prix of Saint Petersburg is Sunday.

Race coverage will begin at 12 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC News Channel 8 and the INDYCAR Radio Network, and will be streaming on the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com. There will be a 30-minute warm-up at 9:30 a.m. time on Peacock Premium.

The command to start your engines is at 12:35 p.m., and the green flag is 12:42 p.m.

Colton Herta won the pole Saturday afternoon, with the fastest qualifying time in the field.

Jack Harvey will join Herta on the front row after turning in the second-fastest time in the Firestone Fast 6. After that in the starting order it’s two-time winner and defending champion Josef Newgarden, Simon Pagenaud, St. Pete resident Sebastien Bourdais and Pato O’Ward.

They’ll be driving 100 laps (181 miles) on the 14-turn, 1.8 mile temporary circuit.

The Firestone Grand Prix of Saint Petersburg is the second round of the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES series schedule.

This year’s race had been postponed due to COVID-19 to give organizers more time to put changes in place to curb the spread of the virus. Attendance was limited to 20,000 fans per day. Fans are required to wear masks, undergo temperature checks, practice social distancing and take advantage of contactless ticket scanning and the hand sanitizing stations set up along the track.

If you don’t have a mask, you can get one at the gate.