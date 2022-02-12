Fiery St. Pete crash leaves man critically injured

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 26-year-old man was critically injured after a fiery one-vehicle wreck early Saturday morning.

St. Petersburg police said the man was driving south on Tyrone Boulevard when he lost control around 9th Avenue North.

According to police, the man’s Infiniti flipped and caught on fire.

First responders managed to rescue the trapped man from the wreckage and take him to Tampa General Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

As of this report, Tyrone Boulevard was still closed between 5th -9th Avenue North as authorities continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss