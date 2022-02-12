Fiery St. Pete crash leaves man critically injured

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 26-year-old man was critically injured after a fiery one-vehicle wreck early Saturday morning.

St. Petersburg police said the man was driving south on Tyrone Boulevard when he lost control around 9th Avenue North.

According to police, the man’s Infiniti flipped and caught on fire.

First responders managed to rescue the trapped man from the wreckage and take him to Tampa General Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

As of this report, Tyrone Boulevard was still closed between 5th -9th Avenue North as authorities continue to investigate.