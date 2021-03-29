Fiancé of Pinellas Co. bicyclist critically injured in hit-and-run wonders why driver didn’t stop

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Michelle Nelson admits, she is an emotional wreck. On Sunday, her long-time boyfriend Dustin Kwilecki proposed to her.

Early Monday morning, he was critically injured when a car hit him while he rode his bike. The driver left the scene.

“He proposed to me yesterday and my birthday is on Wednesday and he was so excited, he couldn’t wait so he did it yesterday.” Nelson said. “And now, sitting here I wonder is it even going to happen? “

The crash happened at about 4:20 a.m. near the intersection of 62nd Avenue North and 66th Street North in Pinellas Park.

Kwilecki from Kenneth City was heading south when they were rear-ended by a driver who fled the scene. Paramedics rushed Kwilecki to a local area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police believe the vehicle is a red 2006 to 2010 Chrysler 300 or a 2006 to 2010 Dodge Magnum. The vehicle is missing the passenger side mirror and should have damage on the front passenger corner.

Pinellas Park Police Sgt. John Shea says there is no way the driver did not know he or she hit something.

“The impact of the bicycle was severe,” said Sgt. Shea. “As we have pieces of the vehicle on scene. “

“We are human beings,” said Nelson. “And regardless if you’re walking, riding a bicycle, motorcycle or driving, you just don’t drive off and leave someone.”

Nelson wonders why the driver didn’t stop and wonders, if her fiancé will ever be the same.

“Is he going to wake up? Is he going to remember anything? Is he going to remember he has children?” Nelson asked, wiping a tear from her eye. “It’s really heartbreaking. “

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 727-369-7864. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County at 800-873-TIPS (8477).