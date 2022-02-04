FHP trying to identify person of interest in St. Petersburg hit-and-run

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – As the investigation continues into a deadly hit and run from the early morning hours of Jan. 30, the Florida Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest.

On Friday, troopers released a photo of a long-haired bearded man they say is from a gas station near the scene of the crash at 66th Street North and 51st Avenue North.

Troopers say they are searching for a white pickup truck caught on camera in two videos.

The 23-year-old St. Petersburg man who died at the scene has not yet been identified.

According to FHP, the victim had been riding an electric scooter around 3:30 a.m. last Sunday. He fell into the southbound lane after unsuccessfully trying to cross over a raised concrete median.

The vehicle that struck and killed him kept driving.

Anyone who recognizes the person of interest or has any information on the hit and run should contact Crime Stoppers by callings **TIPS or by calling FHP at 813-558-1800.