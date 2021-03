PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol troopers respond to plenty of calls each and every single day. However, how many of them do you think are for otters?

Officials with FHP said troopers in Pinellas County responded to a report of an otter on the shoulder of Gandy Boulevard near the 4th Street overpass.

Fortunately, with the help of a passerby and Good Samaritan with a net and pet carrier, the semiaquatic mammal was safely relocated to a nearby pond.