TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Toni Schuck was named Officer of the Month for March 2022 Monday, an announcement from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

Schuck was known for her heroics in stopping a wrong-way driver that was heading to the Skyway 10K Race on March 6.

That day, Kristen Kay Watts, 52, of Sarasota drove her BMW past barriers keeping traffic away from the 10K at a high speed, according to the FHP.

After several attempts to get the driver to stop, the 26-year veteran of the FHP made a final attempt to stop the BMW by ramming her own patrol vehicle into it head on.

Schuck’s maneuver succeeded in stopping the driver and suffered minor injuries from the crash that required a few days at Bayfront Hospital St. Petersburg.

“We would like to congratulate Officer Schuck for her extreme act of bravery and courage as her quick actions prevented what could have been a tragic situation.” said Marcia Ferranto, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. “Putting her duty to protect others before herself is the oath that every officer takes when protecting the community. We are grateful for her service and happy to know that she is fully recovering at home.”

Schuck was awarded several other honors after the incident, including the “Back the Blue” award from Florida’s Attorney General, the “InVest USA Heroism” award, and the key to St. Pete, Florida.

Schuck is expected to return to active duty once she finishes her recovery.