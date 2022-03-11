FHP to discuss new safety measures for next year’s Skyway 10k

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — When Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Toni Schuck aimed her patrol vehicle into the path of an accused drunk driver, she truly did risk her own life to protect others.

It happened at last Sunday’s Skyway 10k race, where thousands of runners were participating.

“I was the last officer. I knew that. I knew it was me. So if it wasn’t me to get her to stop, then who? I don’t know. I don’t know,” Trooper Schuck said. “I’ve been doing this for 26 years and I’ve never been in this position. I’ve never been in this position where I’ve had to put myself for somebody else.”

Some runners wondered ‘what if Trooper Schuck hadn’t been there? What if she hadn’t taken the action that she took?’

Katie Butchino is one of them. She said “had she not been a hero and put her car in the line, what else could have happened? And I don’t know if there was anything else in place to stop the driver.”

Butchino is the executive producer of the Ryan Gorman Show on 970 WFLA radio. She and other members of the show talked about the incident on the radio. She said she believes there should be additional safety measures put into place to prevent future mishaps.

“Maybe there’s spike strips or something that they can put down, to not necessarily hurt the driver, because maybe they’re not doing it with some sinister plan,” Butchino said. “So I don’t necessarily want the driver to get hurt, but I would like them stopped.”

Florida Highway Patrol Sergeant Steve Gaskins said the safety measures are evaluated after every event.

“Every year that we do this event, we evaluate, we have lots of planning meetings in advance,” Gaskins said. “And we do after-action meetings and there’s already one scheduled for that.”

He said there are already discussions about ways to make the race safer next year.

“They’re talking about putting other vehicles, parking other vehicles out there as a more physical barricade. Jersey walls, something of that nature,” Sgt. Gaskins said. “So next year you’ll probably see a more enhanced barricade system at that point.”