FHP searching for person involved in hit-and-run crash in Tarpon Springs

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Tarpon Springs.
Troopers say the crash happened at George Street and Keystone Road when a vehicle going eastbound on Keystone Road caused a second vehicle to overturn.
Troopers say a person in the vehicle involved in the crash left the scene on foot.
The victims in the crash have serious but not life-threatening injuries.
The inside lanes of westbound Keystone Road are closed.
This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.
