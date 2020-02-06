FHP searching for person involved in hit-and-run crash in Tarpon Springs

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Tarpon Springs.

Troopers say the crash happened at George Street and Keystone Road when a vehicle going eastbound on Keystone Road caused a second vehicle to overturn.

Troopers say a person in the vehicle involved in the crash left the scene on foot.

The victims in the crash have serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The inside lanes of westbound Keystone Road are closed.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

