PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was hit by a train in Pinellas County after officials say he walked on the railroad tracks and didn’t see the train coming.

According to FHP, the accident happened on the railroad tracks adjacent to SR-590 and west of CR-611.

The man failed to see a westbound CSX freight train and was struck by the train. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital.