FHP investigating four-car accident involving road ranger on Howard Franklin Bridge

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating a four-car crash that happened on the Howard Frankland Bridge Sunday evening.

According to troopers, the accident happened around 7:40 p.m.

Troopers say Sarah Lam, 32, and Ngung Thi Nguyen, 67, were out of gas and stopped on the outside northbound shoulder of I-275 at the 36 mile post. A road ranger, 29-year-old Adam Lopez, was also traveling northbound when he stopped behind Lam to help.

A semi-truck and 2-door 2004 Chevy being driven by 40-year-old Alvaro Vizcarra were traveling northbound as well. The semi changed lanes into the path of Vizcarra. To avoid a collision, Vizcarra steered into the outside shoulder and hit the back of Lopez’s car, which then hit Lam’s vehicle.

Both Lam and Lopez’s car caught fire.

The semi-truck did not stop at the scene and was last seen traveling northbound on I-275.

A passenger in Vizcarra’s vehicle, Lopez, Lam and Nguyen were all taken to Tampa General Hospital.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please call FHP at 813-558-1800.