Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

FHP investigating four-car accident involving road ranger on Howard Franklin Bridge

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating a four-car crash that happened on the Howard Frankland Bridge Sunday evening.

According to troopers, the accident happened around 7:40 p.m.

Troopers say Sarah Lam, 32, and Ngung Thi Nguyen, 67, were out of gas and stopped on the outside northbound shoulder of I-275 at the 36 mile post. A road ranger, 29-year-old Adam Lopez, was also traveling northbound when he stopped behind Lam to help.

A semi-truck and 2-door 2004 Chevy being driven by 40-year-old Alvaro Vizcarra were traveling northbound as well. The semi changed lanes into the path of Vizcarra. To avoid a collision, Vizcarra steered into the outside shoulder and hit the back of Lopez’s car, which then hit Lam’s vehicle.

Both Lam and Lopez’s car caught fire.

The semi-truck did not stop at the scene and was last seen traveling northbound on I-275.

A passenger in Vizcarra’s vehicle, Lopez, Lam and Nguyen were all taken to Tampa General Hospital.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please call FHP at 813-558-1800.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss