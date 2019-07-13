FHP investigating 3 car crash involving Army National Guard Humvee

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are currently investigating a three-car crash that happened on northbound I-275.

According to troopers, the crash happened near mile marker 20. It involved a Ford Expedition, Toyota Camry and an Army National Guard Humvee, which was part of a convoy.

Troopers say no military personnel was injured. Minor injuries were sustained to the drivers in the other cars.

After doing a preliminary investigation, troopers believe the driver of the Ford made an improper lane change, which resulted in the crash.

The crash did close the northbound outside lane.

No other information has been released at this time.