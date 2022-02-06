FHP finds truck linked to St.Pete man’s hit-and-run death

The person of interest in the Jan. 30 crash seen with the pickup truck connected to the wreck. (Courtesy: FHP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol has found a truck linked to a man’s death in St. Petersburg a week ago.

On Jan. 30, a man riding an electric scooter was killed after falling onto SR-693 and being hit by a truck. The truck did not stop, leaving the man to die.

Troopers said Sunday that an overnight tip led them to the white Dodge pickup linked to the collision. It was found at a home on 36th Avenue North with damage consistent with the incident.

According to troopers, the truck had been parked for several days. The driver, seen in a surveillance photo, is still wanted as a person of interest.

If you know anything related to the crash, call *FHP or 813-558-1800.