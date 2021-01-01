FHP: Driver dies after losing control of car, dropping 20 feet into pond

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A driver is dead after losing control of her vehicle and striking a sewer air release value on New Year’s Day, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
According to FHP, the 22-year-old woman was driving south on East Lake Road, south of Trinity Boulevard when she lost control of her vehicle.
The car rotated onto the grass shoulder, struck a sewer air release valve and struck a hand rail before dropping 20 feet into a pond.
FHP confirmed the woman died of her injuries at the crash scene.
No further information was immediately available.
