FHP: Driver dies after losing control of car, dropping 20 feet into pond

Pinellas County

(Source: Florida Highway Patrol)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A driver is dead after losing control of her vehicle and striking a sewer air release value on New Year’s Day, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, the 22-year-old woman was driving south on East Lake Road, south of Trinity Boulevard when she lost control of her vehicle.

The car rotated onto the grass shoulder, struck a sewer air release valve and struck a hand rail before dropping 20 feet into a pond.

FHP confirmed the woman died of her injuries at the crash scene.

No further information was immediately available.

