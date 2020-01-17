FHP catches St. Petersburg murder suspect on Greyhound bus

Pinellas County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Officials say a murder suspect was arrested as he rode a Greyhound bus on a Florida highway.

WKMG-TV reports the Florida Highway Patrol received a request from the St. Petersburg Police Department to be on the lookout for the bus that was traveling north on Interstate 75.

Police believed a bus passenger was wanted for murder. Troopers stopped the bus on Thursday south of Gainesville, and located Kristoff King.

King surrendered to authorities without incident. King is accused of beating a man found dead in a St. Petersburg shopping center parking lot on Tuesday.

