FHP catches St. Petersburg murder suspect on Greyhound bus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Officials say a murder suspect was arrested as he rode a Greyhound bus on a Florida highway.

WKMG-TV reports the Florida Highway Patrol received a request from the St. Petersburg Police Department to be on the lookout for the bus that was traveling north on Interstate 75.

Police believed a bus passenger was wanted for murder. Troopers stopped the bus on Thursday south of Gainesville, and located Kristoff King.

King surrendered to authorities without incident. King is accused of beating a man found dead in a St. Petersburg shopping center parking lot on Tuesday.