FHP arrests driver accused of killing 3 family members in US-19 crash

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested a man they said hit and killed a family of three on US-19 on Feb.1.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Tanner Hackman, 22 was driving in a 2013 Buick Lacrosse on US-19 just after 11:30 p.m. when troopers say he ran a red light and struck a vehicle turning left from Tampa Road.

The crash killed Bruce E. Johnson, 65, Lisa M. Johnson, 49, and Glenworth M. Johnson, 18, who were in a 2010 Nissan Versa. The three victims were Clearwater residents.

According to the FHP crash report, all three of the Johnson’s were not wearing a seatbelt.

FHP said Hackman and a passenger in the vehicle that ran the red light took off on foot after the crash, leaving the vehicle behind.

Hackman has been charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.

His passenger’s identity remains unknown at this time.

