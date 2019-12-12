Ferg’s hosts fundraiser for fallen sailor and former St.Pete track star

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A popular Tampa Bay area restaurant will host a fundraiser for the family of a sailor killed in last week’s shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

Mohammed “Mo” Haitham, 19, was one of the people shot and killed in last Friday’s shooting at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola.

On Friday, Ferg’s Sports Bar and Grill will host a fundraiser concert in honor of the St. Pete native, former Lakewood High School track star and Navy sailor.

“I being a Lakewood graduate and also being a citizen of St. Pete, I felt we should do something for this young man who was doing all the right things,” Mark Ferguson, Ferg’s owner said. “He had a future in front of him and his life was just taken in an instant. It’s just terrible.”

Beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, Ferg’s will have a live band and a 50/50 raffle. All of the proceeds will go to Mo’s family.

Mo’s former next-door neighbor, Kenneth Villafana said he saw first-hand the great person Mo was.

“It seems as if he was in the right part of life and it was taken away from him,” Villafana said. “He was an example for all young men.”

Villafana learned about the fundraiser at Ferg’s through 8 On Your Side. He said he’s thankful people in St. Pete are supporting the Haitham family.

“His parents should get all of the support they can get because for an untimely death it’s very hard on the family,” Villafana said.

Ferg’s hopes the community will show their support for the Haitham family Friday night. The concert ends at 11 p.m.