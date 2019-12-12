Live Now
Live coverage & analysis: Judiciary Committee nears impeachment vote

Ferg’s hosts fundraiser for fallen sailor and former St.Pete track star

Pinellas County

by: Deanne Roberts

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A popular Tampa Bay area restaurant will host a fundraiser for the family of a sailor killed in last week’s shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

Mohammed “Mo” Haitham, 19, was one of the people shot and killed in last Friday’s shooting at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola.

On Friday, Ferg’s Sports Bar and Grill will host a fundraiser concert in honor of the St. Pete native, former Lakewood High School track star and Navy sailor.

“I being a Lakewood graduate and also being a citizen of St. Pete, I felt we should do something for this young man who was doing all the right things,” Mark Ferguson, Ferg’s owner said. “He had a future in front of him and his life was just taken in an instant. It’s just terrible.”

Beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, Ferg’s will have a live band and a 50/50 raffle. All of the proceeds will go to Mo’s family.

https://www.facebook.com/FergsSportsBar/

“I felt we should do something for this young man that was doing all the right things,” Ferguson said.

Mo’s former next-door neighbor, Kenneth Villafana said he saw first-hand the great person Mo was.

“It seems as if he was in the right part of life and it was taken away from him,” Villafana said. “He was an example for all young men.”

Villafana learned about the fundraiser at Ferg’s through 8 On Your Side. He said he’s thankful people in St. Pete are supporting the Haitham family.

“His parents should get all of the support they can get because for an untimely death it’s very hard on the family,” Villafana said.

Ferg’s hopes the community will show their support for the Haitham family Friday night. The concert ends at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss