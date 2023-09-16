ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — When disaster strikes, there are a lot of questions that need answers. Now you can get those answers in person, face-to-face, in Pinellas County.

Resident Tommy Barney’s home and vehicle were flooded during Hurricane Idalia.

“My vehicle got flooded, the whole neighborhood was flooded,” Barney recalled.

On Saturday morning, he came to one of FEMA’s disaster recovery centers to get help.

“We filled out a bunch of forms,” he said. “I should be hearing something in 42 to 48 hours.”

The centers offer application assistance, translation services, status updates and access to computers and phones.

“It was very helpful and we could use this during the time after a storm, you know?” Barney added.

FEMA spokesperson Alberto Pillot said it’s important to bring the right documents when you come.

“Make sure you bring social security, an ID, a bank account if you have, the damaged dwelling address,” Pillot said.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is also on hand to help people apply for long-term, low interest loans.

“Homeowners who have been affected by any type of natural disaster can receive up to 500,000 dollars to help them repair or replace any type of real-estate,” Small Business Administration representative Yabsira Adera said.

You can find information on times and locations below.