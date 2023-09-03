PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Residents in Pinellas County who sustained losses due to Hurricane Idalia last week are eligible to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance.

Pinellas County joins Hernando, Pasco, and Citrus counties for eligibility for assistance in the Tampa Bay area.

To apply for FEMA, visit disasterassistance.gov, or apply through the FEMA app. Residents can also call 800-621-3362.

The FDEM says disaster assistance can include financial help for temporary housing, basic home repairs, and other expenses caused by the hurricane.

For the most up-to-date information regarding Hurricane Idalia recovery, visit floridadisaster.org/updates.