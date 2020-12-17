Feeding Tampa Bay to open food banks for Pinellas County residents following severe storms

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – In response to strong storms on Wednesday two emergency Pinellas County Food Pantries will be open tomorrow morning to help those affected by the storms.

The food pantries will be held by Feeding Tampa Bay, and no ID or screening is required. However all social distancing and COVID safety protocols will be observed.

People interested in taking part can visit either location listed below:

Tropicana Field | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

16th Street, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

*Enter Lot 1 via 5th Ave South

Northwest Presbyterian Church | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

6330 54th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33709

For additional distribution info visit Feeding Tampa Bay’s website.