Feeding Tampa Bay opens first empowerment center to serve Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Feeding Tampa Bay has expanded its services by launching the Feeding Pinellas Empowerment Center, a hub for residents and families to get the services they need right in their community.

Feeding Pinellas is the first Empowerment Center that Feeding Tampa Bay has launched, and it’s been three years in the making.

“We really view these empowerment centers as a way to build community capability,” said President and CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay, Thomas Mantz.

Feeding Pinellas Empowerment Center will offer the first Trinity Café in Pinellas County, which offers hot meals, a food pantry, plus a variety of other services.

“We also have opportunities for folks to meet with partners for job training, to get access to housing, access to health care, all the other services someone may need,” added Mantz.

Those with Feeding Tampa Bay say Feeding Pinellas is just the beginning of these empowerment centers. They are looking to open other empowerment centers in the future in other counties.

“Our plan is to hopefully open more empowerment centers like in Manatee and Polk Counties, so we have a bigger presence in all of our other service areas,” aid Ragan McGillis, Manager for Feeding Pinellas Empowerment Center.

Mantz tells 8 On Your Side that the launch of Feeding Pinellas couldn’t have come at a better time.

“I think a concept like this will help us weather future challenges. If it’s a hurricane event, or god forbid another pandemic a community empowerment center like this will help us make sure that we can take care of folks,” said Mantz.

Feeding Pinellas Empowerment Center is set to open on Monday, November 1st with the Trinity Café operating from 5:30 – 6:30 pm Monday – Friday where they will serve a hot, plated meal.

The food pantry at Feeding Pinellas will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2:30 – 4:30 pm.

It is located at Northwest Church, 6330 54th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33709

For more details about the Feeding Pinellas Empowerment Center, click here.