FDOT installing new safety features at Tampa Bay railroad crossings

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Drivers in Pinellas County may notice new markings at railroad crossings.

Dynamic envelopes are white roadway markings used to grab the attention of drivers, people who are biking, or walking, to stop a safe distance from rail crossings.

The markings indicate a danger zone, and the clearance needed for trains to safely pass.

“One fatality on our rail crossings is one too many, and I am committed to doing everything I can as Secretary to prevent additional tragedies from occurring across our state,” said FDOT Secretary Kevin J. Thibault, P.E.

In 2014 and 2017, FDOT studied the concept in South and Central Florida. According to FDOT, traffic data indicated that the number of vehicles that stopped on or too close to rail crossings was reduced by at least 15%.

FDOT crews just finished putting markings at 8 locations in Pinellas County:

Alt. US 19 (Myrtle Avenue) between Hart Street and Eldridge Street in Clearwater

Alt. US 19 (Seminole Boulevard) west of Bay Drive in Seminole

SR 590 (Phillipe Parkway) east of Parrish Lane in Safety Harbor

SR 60 (Court Street) west of Myrtle Avenue in Clearwater

SR 60 (Chestnut Street) west of S Myrtle Avenue in Clearwater

SR 688 (Ulmerton Road) at 95th Street N in Largo

SR 693 (66th Street North) at 90th Avenue in Largo

SR 694 (Park Boulevard) at 58th Street N in Pinellas Park

The next set of Dynamic Envelopes will be installed in Pasco and Hernando counties:

SR 597 / Dale Mabry Hwy at US 41 (Land O Lakes)

US 41 north of SR 52

SR 575 / Trilby Rd (Lacoochee)

US 41 / Broad St (Brooksville)

SR 50 / Cortez Blvd (Brooksville)

SR 50 / Cortez Blvd (Ridge Manor)

SR 50A / Jefferson St. (Brooksville)

US 98 north of Brooksville

