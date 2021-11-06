FDLE issues alert for missing 13-year-old out of St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child alert for a 13-year-old out of St. Petersburg.

Madison Taylor was last seen Friday at the intersection of 34th Street and 1st Avenue South. Authorities say she was wearing a pink t-shirt and black leggings with skulls on the right side at the time.

Madison is said to be 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities also say she tends to drag her right foot since she walks toe-to-heel.

If you know where Madison is, call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or 911.