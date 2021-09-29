FBI receives video of when Laundrie family visited Fort De Soto in early September, deputies say

You can find the latest on the investigation involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie here. Download the WFLA app for breaking news push alerts and sign up for breaking news email alerts.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to 8 On Your Side Wednesday afternoon that they have turned over surveillance video from the Fort De Soto campground during the time in which the Laundrie family visited.

According to a public records request from the county, the record of registered campers shows Brian Laundrie’s mother checked into “Site 001-Waterfront” between Sept. 6 and Sept. 8.

The Laundrie’s family attorney, Steven Bertolino, told 8 On Your Side the family camped from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7 and they all left the park together.

The surveillance video will not be released at this time, according to deputies due to the ongoing investigation.

Brian, Gabby Petito’s fiancé remains the sole person of interest in the investigation into her disappearance and homicide.

A federal warrant for Brian was issued last week in relation to his activities following Petito’s death.

The Laundrie’s trip came just days before Petito was reported missing by her parents on Sept. 11. Nearly a week later on Sept. 17, the Laundrie’s reported their son missing, saying they’d last seen him on Sept. 14.

Multiple agencies, including the North Port Police Department and the FBI, have scoured the Carlton Reserve, a nearly 25,000-acre preserve in Sarasota County, in hopes of locating Brian.

Pinellas County deputies have directed 8 On Your Side to the FBI for any additional information.