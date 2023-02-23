CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now looking into issues with the City of Clearwater’s recycling program.

As previously reported, Clearwater city leaders recently learned their Solid Waste Department was not taking recyclables to a Waste Management facility in Tampa, but residents were still charged for the service monthly.

A city spokeswoman shared a statement with 8 On Your Side Thursday afternoon regarding the FBI’s involvement.

“We are working with the FBI on their investigation into our recycling and solid waste operations. They approached us and we are fully cooperating. Three representatives from the FBI met with Interim City Manager Jennifer Poirrier, Finance Director Jay Ravins and Senior Budget Analyst Hunter Carlson on Feb. 13, 2023. They have asked us for backup materials and more data and we are working to provide that to them.”

WFLA reached out to the FBI to ask what prompted the agency to get involved. Due to a longstanding policy, the FBI shared they couldn’t confirm or deny the existence of the investigation or provide additional information.