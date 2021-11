TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A faulty air conditioning unit sparked a fire that broke out at a Clearwater Beach hotel Monday night.

The Clearwater Fire and Rescue was called to the Edge Hotel, 505 S. Gulfview Boulevard at about 10:30 p.m. and put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials said a faulty air conditioning unit caused the fire, but did not provide any further information.