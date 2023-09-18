PINELLAS CO., Fla. (WFLA) — After flooding from Hurricane Idalia, neighbors in the Shore Acres community gathered at a packed meeting Monday to hear possible avenues for financial assistance in raising their homes above flood levels.

“We need to figure out how to get our houses out of the path of the flooding,” said Kevin Batdorf with the Shore Acres Civic Association.

“For years, many years, going back to the 70s… the city, residents have all tried to figure out a way to stop the flooding,” he said. “We’re not going to stop the flooding.”

FEMA is offering grants to residents, but the path forward is a long and expensive one.

Contractors who spoke at Monday’s meeting inside the Shore Acres Civic Center estimated the cost of raising a home could start at $250,000 and go higher depending on each properties’ needs.

“We’re really trying to decide between raising the house or putting another story on,” said Meghan Martin, a shore acres resident. She sustained substantial flooding from the storm and is now evaluating the most efficient long-term solution.

“We’ve actually looked into doing the FEMA grants before and it was lots of paperwork and bureaucracy,” she said.

Representatives with the City of St. Petersburg told residents that not all who apply will receive grants because it is a competitive process, but encouraged neighbors to apply anyway.

“The FEMA is definitely an option, but it’s so long that we will likely flood again the way the storms are going and I just don’t want to do that.”