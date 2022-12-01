SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A father has been charged after he allowed his son to drive without a license, resulting in a fatal hit-and-run crash last Saturday.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the accident occurred on Nov. 26 around 10:09 p.m.

Deonte Bishop, 17, was traveling north on Dr. MLK Street South in a Camaro when he collided with a Charger driven by Denry Gayle, 87, at an intersection.

After striking the driver’s side of the Charger, Bishop fled the scene. Following the accident, Gayle was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg where he succumbed to his injuries.

Bishop, who did not have a valid driver’s license was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and operating a motor vehicle without a license involving death.

On Thursday, the father and owner of the Camaro, Ricky Bishop, 61, was charged with a misdemeanor for allowing an unlicensed person to drive his vehicle involving death.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, this is the second time this month that a parent has been charged with allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a vehicle that was involved in a fatal crash.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing.