OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) — People in Oldsmar want to know what’s being done to prevent another tragedy from happening.

Lia Sorsby, 6, was hit by a car and died on March 26. Investigators say she was getting ready to cross West St. Petersburg Drive and Bayview Boulevard with her mom and older sister when the driver hit them. All three went to the hospital, but Lia didn’t make it.

Sorsby’s father, Jason is also pleading that something changes.

“It happened to my 6-year-old baby,” Sorsby said. “What I’m dealing with right now, I’ve never in my life had this much pain. I wake up every morning it’s a nightmare.”

Sorsby says his daughter was an angel. She loved her siblings, loved piano and was well-mannered.





















Courtesy: Jason Sorsby

Sorsby was tearful during Tuesday’s city council meeting, asking elected officials to do something about the intersection where his daughter was hit.

“I don’t want this to happen to anyone’s child,” Sorsby said.

Many in the community agreed.

“We need more than just right here, we need changes at a bunch of spots,” Katie Mancera said. “With all they’re building they need to take care of this before they build onto Oldsmar.”

Oldsmar’s public works director says there are preliminary plans to put a roundabout at the intersection, however, drivers wouldn’t see it until 2025.

Sorsby wants city leaders to act now, so no other family has to experience what he’s feeling.

“Something has to be done immediately because it’s going to happen again,” Sorsby said.

Investigators say all three weren’t in a designated crosswalk and the driver had the right of way. A spokeswoman with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says they have no updates right now.

The public works director said they will look at every and all complaints, but because this death is still under investigation, the city hasn’t received any details to evaluate right now.