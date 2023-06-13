CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — There was a heroes welcome Tuesday night for 76 Florida veterans returning home from an Honor Flight.

One of the veterans reached out to 8 On Your Side because he had the special opportunity to go on this trip with his 95-year-old father.

Stuart Hoffman followed in his father’s footsteps when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy.

“I wanted to serve my country,” Gilbert Hoffman said, “I enlisted. I did my duty like everyone else here.”

Gilbert was 21 years old when he enlisted.

“I was stateside,” he said. “I tried to get on a carrier but every time I tried, commander said ‘We don’t have any communication person. You’re the only one. I can’t let you go.’ So I was stuck in St. Louis.”

His son Stuart deployed to 26 countries in the 1970s after the Vietnam War, while also serving in a communications role with the Navy.

“I was the child that wasn’t supposed to be doing it,” Stuart said. “I was the wild one and I ended up doing it on sheer luck.”

On Tuesday night, they returned to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport after spending the day in our Nation’s Capital visiting the monuments and war memorials.

“What did it mean to go on this flight with your son who is a fellow veteran?” 8 On Your Side asked Gilbert.

“That’s hard to explain,” he said. “It’s something I never thought that I would see or do and when they selected us I almost fainted.”

The Hoffmans said the most meaningful moment was during the visit to Arlington National Cemetery.

“It was the change of guard at the Tomb of the Unknown (Soldier),” Gilbert said. “I broke out crying and it was unbelievable.”

They shared this message with the Honor Flight organizers who selected them to go on this once-in-a-lifetime trip together.

“Thank you very much and keep doing what you’re doing because we appreciate it,” Stuart said.

“God bless them all,” his dad added.