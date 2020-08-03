Fatal St. Pete house fire was a murder-suicide, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg man set his house on fire, killing himself and his wife in an apparent a murder-suicide bid over the weekend, authorities said.

Police said Monday morning that Charles Nelson, 67, died by suicide and that his wife, Janet Nelson, 75, was murdered.

Firefighters were called to a fire at the couple’s home in the 5400 block of North Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Police said Janet was trapped inside and had dialed 911. Investigators suspect Charles Nelson used an accelerant to start the blaze.

Firefighters arrived and pulled Charles from the home, but he died at the scene. Janet was rescued and taken to the hospital in critical condition. She died two days later.

Police have been called to the home twice, once in 2014 and again in 2019 for

domestic quarrels, but no one was arrested.

Police said an investigation into their deaths is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the 24–hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay can be reached by dialing 211 or by visiting crisiscenter.com.

