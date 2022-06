ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A man died after police said he was hit by a vehicle Sunday night in St. Petersburg.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said the man was hit around 9:10 p.m. in the 4600 block of 34th Street North.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead according to police.

SPPD said the driver stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.

All lanes of 34th Street North near 46th Avenue North will be closed during the investigation.