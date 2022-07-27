PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Palm Harbor that killed a motorcyclist and shut down several lanes of a major road.

According to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday on US-19 at Colonial Blvd., which is just north of the Alderman Rd. intersection.

A sedan driven by a 68-year-old Tampa man was turning left across the 4-lane road, into the path of an oncoming motorcycle. The motorcyclist, a 26-year-old Palm Harbor man, was severely injured and passed away at the scene of the crash.

FHP said three of the four southbound lanes are closed. As of publishing, the inside southbound lane is the only one open.

Motorists should expect delays and take alternate routes if they can.