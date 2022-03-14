Fatal motorcycle crash closes road in St. Pete

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
sirens_150211

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist died Monday after his vehicle collided with a truck towing a trailer with landscaping equipment, St. Petersburg police said.

Police said at 2:28 p.m. on Monday the truck was traveling southbound down Tyrone Boulevard when it turned left in front of the motorcycle, which was traveling in the opposite direction. The two crashed near Winchester Road North.

The motorcyclist, identified as an adult male, died at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Police closed Tyrone Boulevard from 13th Avenue North to Winchester Road while they investigated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Next Five

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss