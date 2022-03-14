Fatal motorcycle crash closes road in St. Pete

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist died Monday after his vehicle collided with a truck towing a trailer with landscaping equipment, St. Petersburg police said.

Police said at 2:28 p.m. on Monday the truck was traveling southbound down Tyrone Boulevard when it turned left in front of the motorcycle, which was traveling in the opposite direction. The two crashed near Winchester Road North.

The motorcyclist, identified as an adult male, died at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Police closed Tyrone Boulevard from 13th Avenue North to Winchester Road while they investigated.