Fatal crash involving motorcyclist causes road closures in Largo

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Largo police are currently investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist.

According to the Largo Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Seminole Boulevard and Canterbury Lane around 5:20 p.m. Sunday in regards to a vehicle vs. motorcyclist crash.

Police say when Largo Fire Rescue arrived, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing to determine fault, however, a release from LPD says alcohol was not a factor with the vehicle driver.

Seminole Boulevard is currently shut down and is expected to be closed until approximately 9 p.m.