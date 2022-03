ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — First Avenue South in St. Petersburg is closed after police said a pedestrian died in a traffic accident Monday morning.

St. Petersburg police said the crash happened at 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of First Avenue South and Fifth Street South.

Police said they closed down First Avenue from Fifth Street South to Seventh Street South while investigators were on scene.

Drivers should avoid that stretch of road.