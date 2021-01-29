Family-owned Oldsmar ice cream shop making delectable ‘Buccaneers cones’ for $5

OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) – A family-owned business in Oldsmar has created an amazing ice cream cone inspired by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that they are selling for $5.

Ice Cream Theory opened in 2018 with the goal of creating a family-friendly spot for kids of all ages to enjoy their variety of crazy, Instagram-worthy cones, which includes the “cloud cone,” the business’s most popular seller.

(Courtesy Ice Cream Theory)

Ice Cream Theory was chosen as a Tampa Bay Buccaneers spotlight on small business in 2019, which they call “a great honor.”

“We are obsessed with our Tampa home teams and have created a Bucs and even Bolt cone that are very popular. We’re offering the Bucs cone for $5 all the way until the Big Game,” they said in an email to 8 On Your Side’s Daisy Ruth.

(Courtesy Ice Cream Theory)

Ice Cream Theory features about 20 dip ice cream flavors and 20 gelato flavors. They also offer vegan gelato that customers can choose with any of the impressive cones, in addition to milkshakes.

The ice cream shop is located at 4058 Tampa Road #8 in Oldsmar and can be visited on Facebook and Instagram.